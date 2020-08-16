Barbara Elizabeth Chapman 1946-2020 Barbara was born in Phoenix, AZ 02/06/1946 and passed 08/02/2020 in her home in Lakewood, WA. She joined her parents, Allen and Beulah Look. At 10 years of age, her father was transferred to Duluth, MN where she encountered snow for the very first time in her life. She lived on the tip of Lake Superior where she witnessed the comings and goings of the huge Ore boats that shipped the iron ore from the Mesabi Range. She graduated from East H.S. Duluth, MN in 1964. She attended the University of MN, Duluth branch, where she earned a B.S. degree in History. In 1967 she married Clayton Waseen whom she had five daughters with and is survived by Amy (Eric Farlow), Lisa, Susanne (Joey Henderson), Andrea (Robert Jager), Elizabeth. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Lucas, Jessica, Hayden, Dawson, Madelyn, Hailey, Makaela, Allyson, Ava, Kellen, Isabella, and Raegan and one great-grandson Greyson. In 1988 she married and is survived by her husband James Chapman and gained another daughter Sarah. She was also survived by her sister Judith (Frank Gray) and brother Richard Look (Kathryn). In 1983 she worked for Cranes Creations until 1986 when she began substitute teaching for Clover Park School District. She worked as a permanent teacher for 21 years at Mann Jr. High, Woodbrook Jr. High and Lakes High School. She was an avid Republican and loved teaching U.S. history, our constitution and how our government works. She was never shy about expressing her political opinions and her distain of socialism and communism. She truly believed that the things in life that you worked the hardest to obtain was what you would then value most, and making mistakes only helped you learn. There will be a virtual service via Facebook Live July 23, 2020 at 2pm. If you would like to join, please search for the Facebook Group name- Barbara Chapman's virtual celebration of life August 23rd @ 2pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Barbara Chapman's name to DONATELIFE.NET