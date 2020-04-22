Barbara Fransen Barbara May (Rowe) Fransen was born in Tacoma, Washington on October 26, 1928 to Clyde and Georgia Rowe and passed away on April 8, 2020. Barbara was part of an early Washington family dating back to before statehood, growing up in in Tacoma, Puyallup, and Rainier, Washington where she graduated high school. Stories she shared of her early life included reports of repeatedly jumping off a railway trestle into the Deschutes River without knowing how to swim, and for her pride in her ability to spit across a bonfire. Barbara went to work at Weyerhaeuser in Tacoma after WWII. She met her husband Derrill, and they made a home on Browns Point where they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Barb enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling, and anything going on with friends and family. As a part of the Browns Point parenting community In the 1960's, she was a co-parent to all of the community's kids. Barbara survived polio, three bouts of cancer, and raising three boys. She was a great friend to many living and gone on Browns Point, donating her time to the Hyada Park Orthopedic Guild, PTA, community issues, as well as participating regularly in innumerable coffee clubs and exercise classes. But most of all, she was a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, favorite aunt, good sport, and good friend, all of which occupied her time and efforts and all of which are a testament to her accomplishments. Barbara is survived by her husband, Derrill, her sons Craig (Claudia), Brian (Tricia), Brad, her brother Tom Rowe, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces Janet Hazelton, Cathy Dinsmore, and Stephanie Tolan (Steve), cousin Jo Ann Teresi, and all of their extended families. A memorial for Barb will be scheduled when possible. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 22, 2020.