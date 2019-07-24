Barbara G Farron On 14 July 2019, Tacoma lost a strong, amazing woman with a unique zest for life. Barbara Hufford was born in Tacoma on 5 March 1927. She lived in the North End of Tacoma pretty much from start to finish. She attended Annie Wright Seminary, went on to Stadium High School, then the University of Oregon and University of Puget Sound. She met Wally Farron through mutual friends and they married on 23 August 1947. They had three daughters, numerous dogs, and one kitty. Together they enjoyed family, entertaining friends, time at the beach, boating, and traveling to warmer climates. She was an adoring wife, a devoted Mother, and a loyal friend. As Wally's career progressed, she became a force in the Tacoma community. Her passion for the arts, children, and animals led to a journey in leadership roles on many non-profit boards as well as the women's auxiliary of Tacoma Yacht Club known as Shipmates. As a friend shared , she was gracious, genuine, always beautiful and interested in and caring about others. Her passion for life, her kindness of heart, and her determined nature were an inspiration to all who had the good fortune to spend time with her. She instilled the values of community service, education, and opportunity in her close-knit family who will strive to carry on her legacy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wally Farron. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara and Jane of Tacoma and Kathryn of Friday Harbor, as well as her beloved furry four-legged grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Humane Society Tacoma/Pierce County, Golden Retriever Lifetime Study www.morrisanimalfoundation.org/golden or a . A celebration of life will be held at Tacoma Yacht Club on Sunday, 8 September from 2-5

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 24, 2019