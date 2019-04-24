Barbara Gray On April 16, 2019 Our Beautiful Mother was called Home Barbara lived much of her life in Tacoma. She was a member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe of Grand Portage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Gray and son, Ben Gleason. She is survived by children, Michael Gleason (Angie Bill), daughters, Betty Gleason, Tina Shanahan (Tom), and Lori Gray and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren whom she loved so very much. She was one of seven siblings. She has joined her sisters in Heaven, Shirley Carstensen, Verna Heath, Patricia Green and Michelle Blalock. She is survived by brother, Howard Green (Karen) and sister, Sandra Saux (John) and many nieces and nephews. Barbara loved all her family very much! She will be missed by all so very much! A service which will include Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. then Service from 11 till 12 p.m. to follow. Graveside Service at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery. The address for service is Lakeview Chapel, 4606 108th St. SW, Lakewood, Wash. A dinner will follow after.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 24, 2019