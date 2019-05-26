|
Barbara Harkins Barbara Harkins, age 90, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at May Creek Senior Living in Walker, Minnesota. Barb was born on August 4, 1928 in Pine River, Minnesota and spent her early years in Longville, Minnesota. Barb married Pat Harkins on July 21, 1952 and they lived and raised a family in Tacoma and Puyallup, Washington until Pat's death in 1984. After Pat died, Barb returned to live in Longville where she spent many happy years. Barb is survived by her four children, Michael (Lorie) Harkins, Pat (Kathy) Harkins, Tena (Craig) Boswell, and Dan (Katy) Harkins, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Pat Harkins, her sisters Carmen Keir, Phyllis Woodley and Mary Fuller, and a twin brother Arthur Thompson, who died at birth. Barb will be buried in Longville, Minnesota at a service to be announced at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019