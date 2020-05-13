Barbara Jean Clark Barbara, 76, was born March 20,1944 to E. Oliver & Dorothy Tuttle in Tacoma WA. Raised on a small farm in Fife, the family attended worship services in Puyallup. In 1967 she married Jack W. Clark and became stepmother to 4 children. After working at Boeing, she went on to school and became an RN, then worked at Eastern State Hospital and also at Western State Hospital. Holy Cross Lutheran Church was an important part of her life in Spokane. She is survived by sister Karen Davey (Ralph) and 2 nephews, 2 stepchildren, Barb Choquette (Neil) and Mark Clark, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her very much. She passed into heaven April 25 to be with her Lord and with Papa. She is forever in our hearts. Services will be at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store