Barbara Jean Moe Barbara Jean Moe, 79, died on Saturday May 18th 2019 at her home with her children present in Gig Harbor following a brief illness. She leaves her 7 children, son Rodney Moe, Daughter Robin (Olson) Moe, daughter Renee (Kraft) Moe, son Rick Moe, son Ron Moe, daughter Rhonda Moe and daughter Rebecca (Peshtaz) Moe. Born and raised in Renton Washington, she was a lifetime resident of Washington state. In her early years, Barbara spent her time raising all seven children, taking them to all of their sports including football, wrestling, baseball equestrian events. She lived for her children and was a loving mother. In her later years she worked at various elderly homes doing what she does best, taking care of others. She was widowed in 1996, to her husband Kenyon Charles Moe, father of all seven children. Barbara loved to travel, sporting events, and the company of her friends, but most of all loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 13, 2019