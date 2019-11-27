|
Barbara Joan MacKenzie Barbara Joan MacKenzie passed from this world in her own home surrounded by people who love her on November 14, 2019. Born in San Francisco, Barbara received her Bachelor of Arts from Stanford and a Masters from the University of Southern California. She moved to the Puget Sound area in 1962 after marrying Bruce MacKenzie. In 1989 Barbara attained her PhD in Education (Counseling Psychology) from USC and continued her career as a high school counselor. She retired to Gig Harbor and enjoyed working part time at the local YMCA as well as traveling extensively around the world and serving the community through the Master Gardener Extension program. She will be lovingly missed by her sons, Kurt and Robert, sister Deanne, grandchildren and great-grandchild, and dearly remembered by numerous extended family members and friends. A private memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a nonprofit hospice organization.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 27, 2019