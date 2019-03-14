|
|
Barbara Joanne Goerger Barbara was born on 3-4-1943 in Bremerton, WA and passed away on 3-7-2019 in Tacoma, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years William Goerger (2009). She is survived by her 3 sons; Donald, Chad (Kim) William Jr. (Ashley), 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, brothers; Sonny (Pee Wee), Johnnie, and sister Wendy (Michael). A celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 17th at Spuds Pizza Palor, 7025 Pacific Ave at 2:00pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 14, 2019