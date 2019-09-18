Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ron and Barbara's home
10317 61st Ave. E.
Puyallup, WA
Barbara Joanne Kimball


1945 - 2019
Barbara Joanne Kimball Obituary
Barbara Joanne Kimball On September 13, Barbara Joanne Kimball, devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 73. Born in Port Townsend, WA on September 21, 1945, Barbara resided in Puyallup for the last 50 years. Married in 1984, she and her sweetheart Ron Kimball had been together for almost 35 years. Barbara loved entertaining family and friends, and was devoted to making her home a place of love, fun, and hospitality. To many who knew her she was a second mother and grandmother, and the consistent love and support she provided will be so missed. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family, being at the beach, and working in her garden. She is survived by husband Ron Kimball of Puyallup, son Danny Moon (and family) of Tacoma, daughter Carlene West (and family) of Clovis, CA, and her sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. All who knew and loved Barbara are invited to an open house celebration of life on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 12:00pm-3:00pm at Ron and Barbara's home (10317 61st Ave. E., Puyallup, WA 98373).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 18, 2019
