Barbara Louise (Brown) Hanon Barbara Louise (Brown) Hanon, 88, was born November 13, 1931 in Portland, Oregon. She died peacefully on August 29, 2020 while in hospice care in Tacoma, Washington. Several of her children were by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rae Hanon; son, Kevin Hanon; and parents, Gilbert and Ruby (Peffley) Brown. She was survived by nine of her children, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



