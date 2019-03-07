Barbara McMillan Barbara (Horner) McMillan passed away peacefully February 28 after a short stay at Hospice House, Bellingham, WA. Her life was full of friends, her three daughters, work and travels. Born in Syracuse New York, she called the Pacific North-west home. Starting as a beautician, she bought and sold cars on the side with a good eye for car values from Packards to Hondas. As a young woman she climbed Mt. Hood in Oregon, then soon joined the WWII war effort winding armatures in Key West, Florida. Among her bookkeeping and senior clerk employers was the Wash-ington State Department of Transportation, where she issued permits to truckers. She was an avid bridge player, and active in church before her hearing worsened. She traveled and enjoyed Europe, Taiwan, and Thai-land, where she was delight-ed to ride an elephant. She was fun-loving and always enjoyed returning to her beloved Oregon Coast for Horner-Wiebe family vaca-tions. She was 98, and is survived by two daughters, Jean (Wiebe) Waight of Bellingham and Julie (Wiebe) Edwards of Akron, four grandchildren and seven great grand children. A daughter, Rosemary Reed, predeceased her. There will be a small family gathering; no memorial service is planned. Photos and memories will be online at www.JernsFuneralChapel.net.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 7, 2019