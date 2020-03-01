|
Barbara (Bobby)Neils Street Bobby passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 in Tacoma, WA at age 94. She was born to Gerhard and Selma Neils on January 23, 1926 and grew up in Klickitat WA, one of the several mill towns of the J. Neils Lumber Company founded by her grandfather. Bobby was a U of W alumna and member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Additionally, she graduated from the Katherine Gibbs School and worked in the offices of ABC News in New York City and KJR Radio and Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle during the late 1940s. After raising her four children, she married William K Street in 1975 and welcomed in another six! Bobby was an active participant in her community. She was president of the Children's Home Society, member of the Aloha Club, trustee and president of Greater Lakes Mental Health, trustee of Lutheran Family and Child Services of WA, trustee of the Governor's Mansion Foundation and a member of the board of trustees of both the Seattle Art Museum and the Tacoma Art Museum. She was passionate in her support of the Tacoma Art Museum and in her fundraising campaign for the original Predock designed facility at TAM. Bobby and Bill were enthusiastic and experienced global travelers. Their philanthropy was thoughtful, generous and enduring. Bobby is survived by her husband and best friend of 45 years William K Street, her children Thomas Walker Owen Jr, Gerhard Neils Owen (Cara),Caroline Bradford Owen and Jeffrey Y. Owen (Marylin). Her extended family includes Bill Street's children: William (Patricia), Kergan, Christopher (Margo), Ann, David (Yong) and Fletcher (David). She leaves behind a multitude of grandchildren as well. The family thanks the dedicated staff members at Franke Tobey Jones for their kindness, care and attention toward Bobby. A celebration of the life for Bobby Street will be held at the Tacoma Art Museum on Saturday April 11, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited and encouraged to share stories and memories of her at the podium on that day.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020