Barbara Patch Showalter 11/19/1935 - 02/17/2020 Barbara Patch Showalter was born in Yakima, Washington on November 19, 1935 and passed away on February 17, 2020 at an adult family home in Tacoma, Washington from end-stage dementia, inanition. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Rev Leonard Boyd Showalter whom passed away in Centralia, Washington in 2006. She is survived by her sons; Mark Showalter of Tacoma, WA, Alan Showalter of New Boston, IL and daughter Andrea Vitzthum of Napavine, WA. A service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00pm 5:00pm at Gaffney Funeral Home, 1002 S. Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020