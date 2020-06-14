Barbara Rosenthal

David and Deborah - so sorry to read of your mother's passing. I will always remember her as a kind woman - albeit a force to be reckoned with at times - and she made the most wonderful Hanukkah cookies that she graciously shared with our family. My mother taught both of you in first grade and your brother Robert as well - when the school tried to say that she couldn't just request a certain teacher they had no idea what they were getting into and it was a battle she only had to have once! May your memories of your mom carry you through these difficult times.

Paul Henderson