Barbara Ruth It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Barbara Jean Elizabeth Ruth. She was born on November 4, 1936 in Spooner, Wisconsin and passed away January 14, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington, at the age of 83. She was surrounded by her loving family: son Edward, wife Karen, granddaughters Kasee (Aaron )and Kellie (Brandon); son Scott, wife Diane and granddaughters Megan, Brigette (Joel), Rachel (Daniel); sons Robert and James and daughter Pat Dickerson, husband Eddie, granddaughters Lisa (Joe), and Angelia and grandson Charles (Christine). She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren; Drae, Joey, Karma, Taylor, Maddison, Allie, Carter, Dylan and Ryder. She will be reunited with her loving husband Chuck whom preceded her in death in 1996. Always active, Barb enjoyed Bunco, cards, Red Hats, playing games and spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel and flew frequently to visit grandkids. She also loved Harry Potter, going to movies and driving anywhere and everywhere. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, from 2-4:30 pm at the Star center in Tacoma. In lieu of flowers please donate to Multicare Hospice
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020