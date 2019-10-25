Home

Barbara Schroeder Jan 27, 1939 - Oct. 21, 2019 Barbara Sue Schroeder Born in Hutchinson, Kansas. Resided in Tacoma Wa. Since 1960. Survived by her daughter Jolene and George Scott, son Troy and Wendy Schroeder. Grandchildren, Tiffany and Kevin Goings, Ashley and Nic Bergman, Stephanie Scott and Celine Schroeder. Great grandchildren, Kamryn, Jayden, Brayden, Brianna, Kendall, and Blayke. Also her side kick Candy. She enjoyed camping and fishing in her younger years. She loved knitting and gardening and spending time with her family. She enjoyed her weekly shopping trips with her best friend Margret Willis.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 25, 2019
