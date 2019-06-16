Barbara Sladek Willmott Foster Parker Barbara Parker passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Sunshine Memory Care, Spokane, Washington on May 24, 2019. She was 86. Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home, Newport, Washington handled the cremation arrangements. Per her wishes, there were no services. She was born in Port Orchard, Washington to Theodore R. and Lotta Mae Young Sladek on December 21, 1932. After graduating from South Kitsap High School in 1951, she married Carl Willmott and lived in Puyallup, Washington. In 1955, she married Victor Foster. Vic's career took the family to various places in Washington, Hawaii, and California. They retired to Chewelah, WA. Barbara later married Everett Parker. She worked as a bank teller in Chewelah and at HUD in Spokane. She loved traveling, gardening, reading, quilting, and spending time with family and friends. Mother of Carl (Kelly) Willmott Jr., Macomb, MI; Vicky (Norm) Noggle, Sun City Center, FL; Robert (Linda) Foster, Chattaroy, WA; and Patrick (Nancy Brown) Foster, Wallace, ID. Grandmother of Sean Foster, Danielle Willmott Spears, Carl Willmott III, Kyle Willmott Arnett, Shawn Noggle, and Nathan Noggle. Great grandmother of Stetson, Savannah, Sawyer Spears, and Nawal Noggle. Sister of Theodore and Carole Sladek, Tacoma, WA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia, nephews Skip and Mark, and husband Everett.

