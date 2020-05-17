Barbara Walter Barbara Walter died peacefully at St. Joseph's hospital on September 21, 2019. Barbara Hochede was born (August 15, 1927), and raised in San Francisco. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, where she met her first husband, Roger H. Ryan, of Sumner, Washington. She married William Y. Walter of Tacoma in 1973. Barbara worked in the Sumner School District as an elementary school teacher from 1956 to 1976. She was elected and served several terms on the Sumner City Council. She was a leader in the Republican Party. Barbara loved to golf and play bridge. An inveterate reader, her library card was well worn. A master gardener, her garden was a show place. Barbara and Bill Walter travelled the world together. Barbara's Christian faith sustained her throughout her life. She was an active member of the Mission Woods Presbyterian Church. Barbara will be remembered for her love of life, her sense of fun, and her honesty. She was lucid and cracking jokes to her gathered family and friends up until the final hours of her long life. A life well lived. A shining example to many. Barbara Walter is survived by her sons, Roger and Joe Ryan, her step-daughters, Lynne Moe and Nancy Sundvick, her daughters-in-law, Jeanne Manning and Lee Nelson, her grandchildren, Sean Ryan, Trent Sundvick, Trudi Sundvick, Caleb Lavesque, and Rochelle Lavesque, and her Great Grand Daughter, Maliyah Levesque. She was a supporter of many charities, including Tacoma General Hospital and Mission Woods Presbyterian Church.



