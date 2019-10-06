|
Barbara Webster May 19, 1935 - Sept. 25, 2019 Barbara H. D. Webster, 84, passed away quickly in Tacoma on September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred John and Mildred Borges Hartleb, husband Reid Scott Webster, and first husband Roger Lee Davis. She is survived by a sister Phyllis Rowley, and children Andrew Hartleb Davis, Jennifer Davis Wirkala (Allan), Melanie Davis Halsan (Carl), and four grandchildren Davis and Matthew Halsan, and Roger and Madeline Wirkala. Barbara was born May 19, 1935 in Erie, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Academy High School in 1954 with prefect grades (except for physics). She continued her education at the prestigious Katharine Gibbs Executive Secretary School in Boston MA, which was known for turning out premiere executive secretaries who wore hats, heels, and gloves. Once graduated she started working at the Federal Reserve Bank in Cleveland, OH, where she reconnected with her future husband Roger also of Erie. They married in 1958. A favorite family story of their young marriage was Roger selling his blood so they could enjoy popcorn and champagne for an evening. The couple had a short stop in Boston while her husband attended Harvard Business School and then they headed to the wild west of Colorado. They quickly set up household and started a family. Barbara volunteered her time in the community including the Denver Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees), the Republican Party (rising to Committee Woman), and a regular volunteer at Park Hill Elementary School. As her children left for college, Barbara started a new career in fashion working at Montaldo's, a lady's specialty shop, and then later helping to open the first Sak's Fifth Avenue in Denver, CO. She knew clothes and loved dressing people! She met her current husband, Reid, at the bridge table. They enjoyed playing tournaments throughout Colorado and the world. They both achieved life master status. She loved to travel and made it to almost everywhere she wanted to go except the Fjords of Norway (which she was planning on seeing this fall). She especially enjoyed seeing Antarctica, Austria, Hungary, Portugal, and navigating the Yangtze River before it was dammed. Barbara loved to throw dinner parties complete with beautiful flowers, elegant table settings, and fabulous food with multiple courses. Her parties were full of laughter, fun, and sometimes dancing. Barbara had a silly side and enjoyed dressing up as a witch, with full green face and warts, and bubbling cauldron for Halloween. She has scared kids in Denver, Englewood, and her own grandchildren in Gig Harbor! She lived a full life. Barbara was a voracious reader and loved being a part of the Park Hill Book Club (still ongoing). She always dressed to the nines which included a beautiful shade of bold red lipstick. She was known in every neighborhood she lived for her beautiful home and garden. She had a pioneer spirit and canned every fall, most notably her spicy hot dill pickles. She was also a daredevil who went parasailing, hot air ballooning, and skydiving. She was so very proud of her four grandchildren, cheering on their successes and sure of the impact they would have on the world to come. She lived life on her terms. She was a force, and her love and energy will be deeply missed by her family. A celebration of life will be held at Franke Tobey Jones Senior Living Community on October 19th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tacoma Rescue Mission.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019