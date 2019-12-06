Home

Barney Gallagher Born August 18, 1926 in Fanmore, Falcarragh, County, Ireland. A true proud Irishman! He lived in the Puyallup area since 1950. He was lucky to find the love of his life Ramona who he was married to over 65 years. They had a son Rick and a daughter Ileen. he was a loving, husband, father, grandfather (Kyle, Kirk and Kipp), father in law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Such a great guy. His interests included wood working, gardening, dancing, fishing and fixing things. He worked at Kaiser Aluminum over 30 years. In Europe he raced motorcycles, was a boxer and tail gunner with the RAF in WWII. Barney asked for a private funeral. He encouraged any donations to a in lieu of flowers.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 6, 2019
