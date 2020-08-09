Barry Steven Alsos 12/01/1952 - 07/11/2020 Barry Steven Alsos was born on December 1, 1952 in Astoria, Oregon and on that day, the most loving and hard-working man entered the world. He was born to Arthur Alsos (decd) and Judy (Morris) Alsos. They moved to Tacoma, WA where he grew up with his brother Mick Alsos and graduated from Bellermine Prep School. Barry was one with nature. He felt a sense of spirituality and pure happiness when he was in the mountains or in salt water. At the age of 21, he moved up to Crystal Ski Mountain, where he worked on Pro Patrol. He performed avalanche control in the early morning hours, with mountain control, skier assist and rescue the rest of the day. As my Dad used to tell me, he would "just throw the dynamite far and ski fast!" It was love at first sight for my Dad when he met Joan Bader, daughter of Dr. Bernard "Bud" and Pauline Bader (Tacoma, WA). My Mother was the only woman that could have ever brought Barry off the mountain and he did so without hesitation to start a life with her. After leaving the mountain, he went to college and graduated from Western Washington University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Barry and Joan dated for 5 years before marrying on September 22, 1978 at St. Charles Borromeo in Tacoma. They spent 42 years together as soul mates, best friends and husband and wife. After 4 years of marriage, I, Alicia (Ali), was brought into their lives with Andrew arriving just over 2 years later. Andrew blessed Barry and Joan with a grandson, Ayden, whom they absolutely love and adore. Barry worked in management at Georgia Pacific for over 10 years. Starting his career in Bellingham for 2 years, Tacoma for the next 2 years, Spokane for another 7 years, until Barry left Georgia Pacific to move back to Bellingham, where our family truly wanted to live. He was the manager at BB Lumber for over 18 years. When BB Lumber closed, he joined our Mother in Real Estate for the last 9 years. My Father taught us the importance of love and compassion, of being self-sufficient and a hard worker, as well as a deep love of nature. We owe so much of who we are today to our Father, but we had so much left to learn from him. He passed along his love of skiing, kayaking, swimming in salt water and everything else in nature to all of us. As soon as Ayden (grandson) could walk, Barry introduced him to those same experiences as well. He adored his brother Mick, who was his favorite skiing mate, second to our Mother of course. Joan was also his favorite kayak partner and they enjoyed adventures on salt water year-round. Our Dad was loved by so many and was incredibly memorable as he made friends with everyone he came into contact with, simply by caring and taking an interest in their lives. There is no doubt that the world was a better place with our Father in it and he lives on through the lives of Joan, Ali Alsos married to Andy Pohlman, Andrew, Ayden, Judy and Mick. While these words could never do our Father's life and immense love enough justice, we will end with a quote that he loved, and our wishes that since he can no longer be with his family, he finds the most beautiful mountain ski runs. "The mountains are calling and I must go!"- John Muir Barry unexpectedly passed away on July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Whatcom Humane Society Wildlife Center, in honor of Barry Alsos. He loved nature and all wildlife and would have wanted to continue to support those causes. Please also sign the book of memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at www.jernsfh.com
