Bartlett Jay Krebs Bartlett Jay Krebs died on Oct. 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was 77. "Bart" passed away peacefully with his two daughters Kristina and Amy by his side. Born March 1, 1942 in New Underwood, South Dakota, Bart was the eighth of nine children of Herald and Alta Krebs. He grew up in Quinn, South Dakota and graduated from Quinn High School in 1960. He first attended South Dakota School of Mines & Technology to study engineering until health reasons required him to change his major to education. He then attended University of Northern Colorado and eventually graduated with a teaching degree from Black Hills State University with an emphasis in Industrial Arts. During that time, he alternated between attending college and working to pay for his education. Bart worked on the railroad, South Dakota missile sites and ran heavy equipment. Bart was married in June 1966 and he and Mary Lou McKay moved to Tacoma, Washington to start a new life and new teaching careers. Bart taught wood shop at Gault Junior High and Wilson High School. He also taught Drivers Ed at Wilson. Toward the end of his teaching, he taught Auto Mechanics. He retired in 1996 after 30 years of teaching. In 1999, after Bart had a heart attack and needed a quadruple bypass surgery and a mild stroke, he devoted himself to health & nutrition. In February 2018, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which eventually spread to his bones and spine. Bart loved working with wood and his hands. He also made furniture, jewelry, decorated cakes and danced the 2-step and polka. He was also passionate about Elvis, his garden, Mt. Rainier, antiquing, South Dakota Badlands, Mt. Rushmore and the Black Hills, collecting rocks and the Puyallup Fair. While he lived in Tacoma, he would often return to South Dakota to spend time with his family, including his brothers and sisters. Bart was known for by his family, students and friends for his warmth and happiness. He always greeted people with a simple "hello," and his infectious smile. He was always eager to help lend a hand and make you laugh. He was a jokester, teacher, inventor and a man of faith. Above all, he was a devoted father, grandfather and a proud member of El Shaddai Ministries. Bart is survived by brothers: Douglas (Gloria); Donald (Shirley) and George (Alice). He is also survived by his two daughters Kristina (Fred) Roebke and grandchildren William and Lydia and Amy (Chris) Stacey and granddaughter Lauren. He is predeceased by his parents, Herald and Alta and his siblings: Mervyn Krebs, Yvonne Henthorne, Evelyn Warren, Leland Krebs and Zelda Van Ourkerk. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 24 at the Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA at 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life from 3-5 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers: donations may be made to Tacoma Rescue Mission, 425 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA, 98402 or El Shaddai Ministries, Attn Tony PO Box 2008, Sumner, WA 98390.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 23, 2019