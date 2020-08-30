Beatrice Ann Kingery 09/15/1940-08/22/2020 Beatrice Ann Irwin Kingery was born on Sep. 15, 1940 in Seattle, WA to Marion and Charles Irwin. Bea grew up in Bremerton with siblings, Charles Irwin and sister Margaret. Bea left Bremerton in 1959 to attend Nursing school at Sacred Heart hospital in Spokane, WA, where she met friends who became lifelong close, friends for over 60 years. Bea met her husband Jack on a blind date on July 1, 1959. We were married on Aug. 26, 1961. In Aug. of 1962, our first son John was born. The joy and excitement of his birth was over the moon! Our second son, Greg, was born in 1966. We were so thrilled with his birth and he has been a gift in our family. Bea had many interests and talents! She loved books, calligraphy, homemaking, etc. Bea loved people and treasured her lifelong friendships! She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Bea was the heart and hearth of our family! She leaves behind Jack, John and Kris, Greg, her sister, Margaret (Carl) and their family. Also, sister in law Mary Berilla, nephew Eric Ericson. Granddaughters Heather Rotter, (Sean) and Alexandria Kingery. Great grandchildren Jaxon, Benjamen, Leo, and Rylee Rotter Our scripture group has been a strong support for many years. We are so grateful for them! Bea's Catholic faith was the strength that guided her life. We have been so blessed to share this faith together for 59 years Bea was the love of my life for over 61 years. She was always striving to be the best person one could be and shared that motivation with all of us. Heaven has gained another star! Be at rest with our Almighty God! Love you and will carry you in my heart forever! -Jack Kingery Donations can be made to L'arche Farm and Gardens: 11716 Vickery Ave. E. Tacoma, WA 98446 Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.