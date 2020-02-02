|
|
Beatrice Joan "Joy" Marvik 1932-2020 It's no surprise that at Mom's birth someone exclaimed, "She looks like such a joy!" And so, on the day of her birth, so too, was her nickname born. Daughter to William Roland Ebeling (Chief of Police) and Beatrice Mary "Bootsie" Wildes Ebeling, Joy was born in Bismark, ND on March 20, 1932, joining her anxiously awaiting older sister, Eileen. At age 7 her family moved to Tacoma, WA where Mom attended public schools, graduating from Stadium High School's class of 1950. It was there Mom met her life long friend, Joan Gund Gordan. On January 27, 2020 Joy closed her eyes, most likely dreaming of her Mother, Father and sister/best friend, Eileen Hansen, nephew Thomas and her late husband, Larry. A good Catholic, Mom was blessed with a wonderful life, thanked God for all and prayed for everyone. She mostly enjoyed and was proud of the life she shared with Larry, who passed in Jan. 2016. Their children and grandchildren filled their lives with love and memories. Joy leaves the world her son Michael and grandson Kiel, son Todd (Kim) and grandchildren Gunnar, Magnus, Dylan, Presley and great grandson Tai'is, daughter Karen Hallis (Mike) and grandchildren Jacob, Carli and Julia, son Martin and grandson Brenevan (Felicity). She also leaves behind in-laws, nieces and nephews and special relatives Randy and Ann Hansen. Joy will be remembered for her strong work ethic, beauty, wisdom, sense of humor, kindness, unconditional love and commitment to family. She also enjoyed books, gardens, antiques and will be remembered for always being her positive "terrific" self! She often spoke of her wonderful neighbors and friends, those from Holy Cross Church, Stadium, Proctor Street, and the Herron Is. area beach neighbors. We, too, are grateful for their love and care given to Mom as well as those involved in her care at Narrows Glen/Enliven and the wonderful Franciscan Hospice folks. Per Mom's wishes no services. We shall honor her memory by continuing her legacy of love. For every joy that passes, something beautiful remains.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020