Beatrice Josephine (Luppino) Verone Beatrice Josephine (Luppino) Verone, a lifetime resident of Tacoma, Washington, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born on August 16, 1916 in Tacoma, W.A., Beatrice was the daughter of Sicilian immigrants. She graduated Lincoln High School in 1935. During WWII, she served her patriotic duty and went to work for The Boeing Company. She began her career in the steno pool eventually transferring to Pathology where she was the Secretary to the Chief of Pathology at Madigan Army Hospital until she retired in 1972. She was an active member of the Order of the Sons of Italy in America, a proud member of the Garden Club, a line dancer, and an avid golfer. Bea is survived by her children, Robert (Carolyn) Verone, Joseph (Janice) Verone, Frances (Melvin) Keuch, Ronald Verone; seven grandchildren, Jodi Conzatti, Jon (Kris) Verone, Brian Verone, Renee (Eddie) Verone-Flores, Angelina Erbland, Anthony (Kelli) Verone and Amanda Moore; ten great-grandchildren: Kayla & Julian Verone, Tristan Conzatti, Brendan, Megan & Addison Verone, Dagan Verone & Santino Flores, Jack & Kamden Verone. Bea was preceded in death by her parents James and Frances Luppino; husband Peter Frank Verone, her brothers Dan and Nit Luppino, her granddaughter Lori Lorraine Verone and great grandson Tyler James Verone. Beatrice was well respected, admired, and above all else, immensely loved by those who knew her. She will be deeply missed. Graveside funeral service will be held Friday June 14, 2019 at 2pm at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma, Wa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Verone scholarship fund. Checks should be made payable to: Wilson High School Attn: Verone scholarship 1202 N Orchard Street Tacoma, WA 98406 Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

