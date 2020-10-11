Beatrice Ruth Flatness
August 7, 1915 - October 2, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Beatrice, or Bea, was born in West Allis, Wisconsin, on August 7, 1915, the daughter of Albert and Gertrude Knutson. She died on October 2, 2020, at the age of 105. In addition to her parents, Bea was predeceased by Edward Flatness, her husband of forty-five years, and by her siblings Oliver Knutson, Harriet Johnson, and Robert Knutson. She is survived by her four sons and daughters-in-law: Paul and Kathleen of Bothell, Washington; J. Peter and Sandy of Holly, Washington; James and Gail of Falls Church, Virginia; and David and Sigrid of Oro Valley, Arizona. Bea is also missed by her eight grandchildren (and spouses): Kristin, Scott (Margaret), Shane (Heather), Brent (Cheri), Anne, Andrew (Elisabet), John, and Eric; and her ten great-grandchildren: Adam, Austin, Colt, Hudson, Kendall, Carter, Brooke, Cohen, Henry, and Willa. Following graduation from West Allis High School in 1933, Bea attended the Lutheran Bible Institute (1935-1937) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1939 she married Edward in West Allis and they then moved to the Tacoma area, where she lived the remainder of her life.
Bea worked for many years in the kitchens of the Franklin Pierce School District and assisted in Edward's service as a lay-minister to Lutheran churches in Ruston, Federal Way, Lacey, and Lakewood. A longtime resident of the Parkland area, Bea was very committed to the ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was known for providing flower arrangements for church services, helping in the kitchen and community food pantry, making quilts for Lutheran World Relief, and baking for social activities. Her cinnamon rolls were loved by many. She took pride in her garden and grew most of the flowers used in her flower arrangements. Bea also enjoyed sewing and other craft work, and since 1952 she designed and made her annual Christmas cards. Hosting and attending family gatherings were special to her.
For the past nine years Bea resided among many caring friends at the Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community. She remained active and energetic for most of her life, and will be remembered for her caring nature, her kindness, and her hospitality, along with her cinnamon rolls.
A graveside service was held.
Donations in Bea's memory can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Parkland, Tacoma Rescue Mission, or a charity of your choice
.