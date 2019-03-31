Beatrice Severson Beatrice Aline Severson, known as "Bebe", was born in France on New Year's Eve 1957 and passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by her lifelong friends. Her loving mother, Annie Severson preceded her in death. Bebe graduated from Lincoln HS in '76 and has lived in Tacoma for over 50 yrs. Bebe adored her career in the dental profession. She left us knowing she was well loved by her friends who have created so many memorable times at happy hours, girls' getaways, shopping trips and sporting events just to name a few. Despite changes in her health, Bebe remained a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. She was always positive, generous, compassionate and humorous-never short of one liners! A Celebration of Life will be held at 2-5pm on April 14th at the Titlow Lodge. Bebe would love to be remembered through donations in her memory to The Franciscan Hospice & Palliative Care @ PO Box 1502, Tacoma, WA 98401.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary