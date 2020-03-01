|
Bebe Florence (Erdahl) Galligan July 3, 1930 February 21, 2020 Bebe passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 68 years at her side. Born to Cliff and Florence Erdahl, she spent most of her life in Tacoma, raising three children, involved in PTA, and working with adults with special needs. A graduate of Lincoln HS ('48) and student of WSU, Bebe was a "Coug" and a patriot to the core. She and Boyd eventually moved to Gig Harbor, enjoying many happy days of "beach life" with family and friends. Survived by husband Boyd, children Debbie (Tom) Franks, Mark (Susie) Galligan, Paul (Sid) Galligan, eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, her sister and best friend Judy Kleweno and numerous nieces and nephews. Bebe's tenacity, adept skills as a homemaker and steadfast love for her family will continue to be an inspiration for generations to come. We are forever grateful to the staff at Merrill Gardens and Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness. The family is planning a private celebration.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020