Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Benita Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benita Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benita Smith Obituary
Benita Smith Benita J Smith a Gig Harbor resident since 1980 passed away on October 19 2019 in her home at Harbor Place with her husband at her side. Benita was a loving wife, mother and friend She was a member of the Fircrest Methodist Church for almost 45 years Family members include her husband, Richard; daughters Tracey Erb, Cape Coral, Florida and Kelley Johnson Gig Harbor, 2 son-in-laws and 4 grandchildren. There will be no service as the family wishes for a small intimate family gathering. Benita's love and support for animals was a big part of her life. Remembrances may be made to Kitsap Humane Society 9167 Dickey Road NW Silverdale WA 98383.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -