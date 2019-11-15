|
|
Benita Smith Benita J Smith a Gig Harbor resident since 1980 passed away on October 19 2019 in her home at Harbor Place with her husband at her side. Benita was a loving wife, mother and friend She was a member of the Fircrest Methodist Church for almost 45 years Family members include her husband, Richard; daughters Tracey Erb, Cape Coral, Florida and Kelley Johnson Gig Harbor, 2 son-in-laws and 4 grandchildren. There will be no service as the family wishes for a small intimate family gathering. Benita's love and support for animals was a big part of her life. Remembrances may be made to Kitsap Humane Society 9167 Dickey Road NW Silverdale WA 98383.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2019