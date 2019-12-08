|
|
Bennett "Bud" Norman Nelson On Friday, November 8, 2019 Bud passed away peacefully at the age of 87 in Pinole California. He was born April 20, 1932 in Tacoma, WA. He attended high school and junior college in Tacoma, then joined the army where he was assigned to the military police (stateside). Following his discharge in 1954 he enrolled at the University of Washington in Seattle, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. During his senior year he married Patricia Berg. She accompanied him to Peru where Bud had made a five year commitment as an engineer with a Peruvian mining company. Upon their return to the USA they settled in the Seattle area where Bud began working for Boeing Aircraft. He remained with Boeing for 32 years, retiring in 1996. Bud's favorite hobby was fishing. He fished up and down the coasts of Washington and Alaska for coho and king salmon. As a little boy his father had taken him fishing in Puget Sound and in many Washington lakes. For Bud, fishing was a part of who he was. He took his family fishing throughout the years, including salmon fishing trips to Sitka, Alaska with his son Mike and his sons-in-law. As his children grew Bud involved himself with the Boy and Girl Scouts and took the family on many camping trips. He loved to collect clams and oysters. The family also developed an interest in NASCAR and went to many races. Bud traveled to Europe, especially enjoying Norway. He was also a big Seahawks and Mariners fan. Bud and Pat divorced in 1976. Two years later Bud married Irene Neirby, a fellow Boeing employee. Irene died in 1994. Bud lived in Maple Valley, WA until 2017 at which time he moved to Pinole, CA to be closer to his daughters. He is survived by his daughters Julie Nelson & Deborah (Bill) Benko, son Michael (Mary) Nelson; 4 grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren; stepdaughter Becky (Jeff) Curtis, stepson, Michael (Sue) Neirby and stepdaughter Nancy Neirby; 2 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Mountain View Memorial Home in Tacoma WA with his mother, father and sister. A private family graveside memorial will be held in June.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019