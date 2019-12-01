|
Bernadine Burgin Bernadine "Bunny" Burgin of Spanaway, WA passed away at age 95 on November 7, 2019. She was born to Charles and Isabel Barker in Tacoma, WA on October 30, 1924, graduated from Lincoln High School and attended Tacoma General Hospital School of Nursing and University of Puget Sound where she earned her Nursing Degree. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Burgin and daughter Lindajoy Austill. Bunny is lovingly remembered by her daughter Lola Freiheit, granddaughters Teri (Wade) Coates and Sue (Kevin Burke) Larsen, and grandson Jason (Melloney) Burgin, two great grandchildren, and four nieces. Bunny was a loving and talented lady with many interests and varied life experiences. At only 17 years old, she was promoted head cook in the officer's mess at Fort Lewis and after high school graduation worked on an aircraft carrier as an electrician's assistant to earn money for nursing school. She was employed for many years as a registered nurse at Tacoma General Hospital in the birth room. After retirement from the hospital, she served as an antiques buyer and restorer for a restaurant chain and met many interesting and famous people in her travels. Bunny was an accomplished woodcarver, cook, decorator, gardener and antiques dealer. She saw life as an adventure and participated in such activities as white water rafting, horseback riding and dog sledding with her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the Bethany Lutheran Church and served on many committees there. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 1:00 pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, 26418 Mountain Highway E., Spanaway, WA. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to Bethany Lutheran Church in Bernadine's name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019