News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Bernadine Zilke Obituary
Bernadine "Bernie" Tosten Zilke Bernadine "Bernie" Tosten Zilke was born on July 22, 1936 and passed away on July 24th, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA. She was born to Len and Marguerite Wilson in Centralia, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Tosten and sister, Donna. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela and her son, Steven. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Rebecca, Brent, and Amanda and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Leonard, and sister Patricia and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 10:30 am July 30, 2019 at Mountain View Funeral Home located at 4100 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest in Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 26, 2019
