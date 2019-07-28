Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Devlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Richard "Dick" Devlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Richard "Dick" Devlin Obituary
Bernard Richard "Dick" Devlin Dick was born on July 9, 1945, in Boston, MA and died July 21, 2019, in Tacoma, WA. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marie; daughters Shannon (Scott), Elizabeth (Bob), and Meaghan (Brian); sister Kathy; five grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Edwards Memorial Home in Lakewood, followed by a 1:30 p.m. burial ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.