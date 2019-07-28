|
Bernard Richard "Dick" Devlin Dick was born on July 9, 1945, in Boston, MA and died July 21, 2019, in Tacoma, WA. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marie; daughters Shannon (Scott), Elizabeth (Bob), and Meaghan (Brian); sister Kathy; five grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Edwards Memorial Home in Lakewood, followed by a 1:30 p.m. burial ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019