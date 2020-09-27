Bernice Kade
January 20, 1926 - September 19, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Bee loved life and lived it to the fullest. She died September 19, 2020 after an illness following a surgery. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bertram of 68 years. She loved golf, playing bridge, attending church, ladies lunch group, the supper club and many other activities she was involved.
She is survived by her children, Gretchen Galbraith (Mike), Kristine Kade, Teresa Kade (Debbie), Donald Kade (Kathy), sister Beverly Roberts and nieces. Donation may be made to First Lutheran building fund.
