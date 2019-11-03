Home

Bertha Anderson Bertha T. Anderson passed away Oct. 19, 2019 in Tacoma. She was born Nov. 7, 1917 in Havre, MT and grew up in Yelm, Washington. She married Henry Anderson in 1950. They were married and made their home in Tacoma for more than 62 years, until his death in 2013. Bertha is survived by her brother Kenneth MacAuley (Donna), her daughters Karen and Kristine (Richard Hamm), her grandson Soren Hamm, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Bertha was a member of United Lutheran Church in Tacoma. Her memorial service will take place there on Saturday, November 9th at 2:30 pm. Memorials may be made to the church, or other charity
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019
