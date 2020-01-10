|
|
Bertha Lee Lewis August 12, 1932 - January 1, 2020 On January 1, 2020 Mother Bertha Lee Lewis departed life here and graduated to her heavenly home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bertha Lee Lewis was born to Archie Fred and Anna Wilson on August 12, 1932 in Clayton, AL and was the sixth child of eleven children. Bertha was preceded in death by her husband Willie C. Lewis, parents Archie Fred and Anna Wilson, siblings Wesley, Charles, Nettie Pearl, Lula Mae, Archie Fred, Minnie, Ruthie Mae, John Edward, and Georgia Lee and grandson Antoine Reece. She leaves behind her four daughters Virginia, Vanessa, Cynthia and Kimberly, her sister Carrie Mae McSwain, aunt Helen Mitchell, nephew Willie Jones, sister-in-law Thelma Wilson, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved church family The Woodbrook Community Church of God by Faith. The Lewis family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. M. Chen and staff of the Multi-Care Hematology, Oncology department, as well as caregivers Vicki Smith and Denetra Alberta. Visitation will be at Mt. View Funeral Home, January 10 th from 1 pm until 7 pm, memorial service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, January 11 th at 10 am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 10, 2020