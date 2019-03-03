Bertha Lois (Bellamy) Kinsey 1-31-1925 - 11-27-2018 Born and raised in Tacoma, she attended Franklin, Jason Lee and graduated from Stadium in 1942. Although she had a full college scholarship, she decided to take a job at the shipyards to help support her family and country. After the war, she took a bookkeeping job with an electrical contractor where she met her future husband Kennith W. (Bill) Kinsey Jr. They married in 1952 and had two sons, Lee and Chris. Alhough times were tight, she decided to stay home and raise the boys. She was a cub Scout Den Mother and an avid bowler and snow skier. As the boys grew older, she decided to take a job with IBEW#76 Credit Union where she became the manager until her retirement in 1987. Even with the commitments to her job and running a household, she was always up for an adventure. Whether it was boating, camping, fishing or snow skiing she was always there to lend her selfless support and share in the fun with family and friends. One vacation was a two week trip to nothern Vancouver Island in a 16' wooden boat. In retirement, she and Bill traveled extensively taking cruis es to Alaska, Denmark, Norway and the Caribbean. They spent their summers cruising the waters of Puget Sound on their trawler the "Special K". They toured the west in their motorhome and spent winters in Arizona and Mexi co. Bertha is preceded in death by her hisband Bill and is survived by her sons Lee & Chris (Vicky), granddaughters Jessica, Sara (Jared) Fraychinud and their two great-grandchildren Jaxon and Quinn. An internment service will be held at the Tahoma National Cemetery on Friday March 15th at 2:00PM. Donations can be made to the UW Alzheimer's Research Center.

