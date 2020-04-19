Bertha Pozzi Bertha Pozzi, age 94, passed away at her home in Kent on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Puyallup in February of 1926, to August and Caroline Schoenbachler. She grew up in Orillia on the family dairy farm. The daughter of Swiss immigrants, she learned the value of hard work and the importance of family. She graduated from Kent High School in 1944. In 1947 she married the love of her life, Wayne Pozzi. They raised two sons, Steven and Stuart. Bertha was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always taking care of the people she loved. She was so excited when her only grandchild Regina was born. Regina and "Nanny" spent much time together over the years and had many adventures. Bertha was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Tacoma Swiss Ladies Society. Bertha is survived by her sons Steve and Stuart (Lisa), granddaughter Regina, nephews Ric Clark, John Clark, Bob Schoenbachler and niece Karen Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents, siblings Herman Schoenbachler and Caroline Dettling, and nephew Joey Dettling. A private funeral was held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and she was buried at Hillcrest Burial Park in Kent. A celebration of life will be held later. Memorials can be made to the Kent Historical Society 855 E Smith ST Kent WA 98030 or Holy Spirit Parish Mission Trip Fund 310 3rd AVE S Kent WA 98032. Please visit Yahn & Son Funeral Home www.yahnandson.com to share a memory or photo.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.