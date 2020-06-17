Bertha T. Rufener Bertha T. Rufener was born on February 11, 1930 and passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. Bertha was the first born to Paul and Bertha Stump. Her cherished sister, Pauline, was born 4 years later. Bertha attended Manitou and Visitation Grade Schools and graduated from St. Leo's High School in 1948. Her early teen summer school vacations were spent working at Flett Dairy in the ice cream plant and then in the office. Upon completion of High School, Bertha began working full-time as a bookkeeper for Flett Dairy. Bertha met Tony Rufener in 1950 and they were married on September 27, 1952. Soon after they were married, Tony was drafted into the U.S. Army's 10th Division. This took him and his new bride back to Europe. While stationed in Germany the couple welcomed their first child, Karl. Upon return to the states, Tony built the family home in Lakewood alongside Bertha's family members. Eventually the family grew with the additions of Mark and Ruth Ann, thus the Swiss roots were firmly planted! Living near immediate family, traditions were strong and passed onto the next generations. Bertha was blessed with almost 67 years of marriage to Tony who passed away June 6, 2019. Bertha was a charter member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and School. She served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 25 years and President of the PTA for the school. She was also a member of the Tacoma Swiss Ladies Society since December 1, 1946 and served as President for 6 years. Bertha is survived by her sister, Pauline, sister-in-law, Martha, children Karl (Lorna), Mark (Sue), Ruth Ann (Russ), grandchildren Kurt (Michelle), Gregory (Christina) and great-grandchildren Chloe, Mia and Layla and many nephews and nieces. The family wishes to thank everyone for all of the cards, visits and prayers that Mom received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Swiss Ladies Society of Tacoma or Catholic Community Services. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be an immediate family only service at St. Andrew's Church in Sumner followed by internment at the Sumner Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held for Bertha at a later date.



