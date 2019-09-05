|
|
Bessie LeBeau Affectionately known as "Grams" by all who knew her, Bessie Corrine LeBeau, introduced herself to this world on March 13, 1936 at the Old Cheyenne River Agency, South Dakota. She relocated to Seattle in 1979, showing and growing her family with her love, strength, resilience, and kindness. On August 14, 2019, she passed peacefully into the next plain where she will greet us again someday. She leaves for now family who will miss her soft voice, humor, gentle laugh, stories, and wisdom. Her services will be Saturday, September 7th at 11am, Visitation Catholic Church in Tacoma. Please see full memorial at www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com/listings.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 5, 2019