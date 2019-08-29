|
Betsy Smithson Goodwin Betsy Smithson Goodwin, 68 of Tacoma, Washington passed away August 14, 2019 at St Joseph Hospital surrounded by family after suffering a cardiac arrest the prior week and failing to recover. Born November 21, 1950 in Ellensburg Washington she is survived by her husband Scott Goodwin of Tacoma, children Justin and Clinton Medley, mother Bette Fletcher Smithson, and three siblings Gayle Smithson, J. Brian Smithson, and Craig Smithson. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and many other aunts uncles nieces nephews and friends who loved and will miss her. Betsy graduated from Lakes High School in 1969, marrying shortly afterwards and staying in the area her entire life. While she held several jobs post graduation her focus was on being a devoted and loving mother to her sons and assisting in raising several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will host a memorial service on September 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 at 21 Lakeside Country Club SW, Tacoma, WA 98498.
