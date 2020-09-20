Bette G. Murray Bette Gwendolyn Murray, 98, of Tacoma, passed away September 7 at her apartment in Tacoma. Bette was married to the love of her life, James E. Murray who passed away in 1989. Bette was also preceded in death by her only sibling, Billy, who was killed in Germany during World War II in 1945. She is survived by her three children and spouses, Deanna Barfoot and husband Robert, Frank Murray, Patty Pontarolo, husband Frank; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She was born June 28, 1922 in Portland, Oregon to Lawrence and Dora Jepson. The Jepsons were dairy farmers. Bette played third base on the boys baseball team but was also a cheerleader for Ridgefield High and played drums in the band where she graduated from Ridgefield High School in southwestern Washington. Bette freely admits, in her testimonial, mistakes she made after high school. She turned down a college scholarship to take on the fun life of a job and money. She ended up 12 years later a single mom with three kids, trying to support her family as a waitress. She says her life turned around when she went back to God. She then married Jim Murray who took on a wife and three kids. Life settled down. 'Settled down'? Mom was a woman constantly on the go. And her family always followed her lead. Whether walking 20 steps ahead of the family at the fair, leading her bowling team, or crunching a paint-filled roller over the head of her belligerent teenage son, mom was the leader of the family. When dad died in 1989, mom, whose God-centered life had returned to her decades earlier, grieved but then became a bereavement counselor through her church for several years. The birthday cards she received from those she helped filled a large room. She served on the Christian international bible study group, AGLOW serving on the local board. Her love of the Lord and everyone she came in contact with was contagious and her family celebrates her life. When she grabbed her heart on September 7th, she said, "Oh Jesus, Sweet Jesus" and stepped over to a better place. Her family would like to thank mom's wonderful team of healthcare workers at St. Joseph's Hospital. They gave mom two more months of life on earth. Also, her caregiver, Marsha, who loved her as much as any family member. Also, Solome, Margaret, Hellen, and Florence who cared for mom every night. A private service is planned for family. Please share your thoughts on the Mountain View Funeral Home website at mountainviewtacoma.com
