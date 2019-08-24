|
Bettie H. Waddell "Blessed are the pure of heart for they shall see God." Bettie went to see our Lord on August 1, 2019. She was born to Helen and Robley Hook on August 9, 1928 in Warren, PA. She married her husband Harold in 1953 and resided in Federal Way, WA from 1974. Throughout her life Bettie was a loving, caring, and positive person. She enjoyed drawing, painting, sewing, singing, and for many years was a member of Marine View Presbyterian Church. Bettie is survived by her daughter Gay and son-in-law Robert Neal; her son Robert Waddell and his fiancée Christine; Mary Beth Neal; and her 3 grandsons, Christopher Waddell, Jason Buffer and Ryan Buffer. Our family wishes to thank the nurses, staff and volunteers of Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care. Services will be held for Bettie on September 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 24, 2019