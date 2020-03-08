Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Albert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Albert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Albert Obituary
Betty O. Albert May 28, 1931 - March 3, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Betty Albert. Betty was born in rural Alabama with her identical twin to parents Shad and Mildred Morris. Raised by her grandparents she graduated from Samson High School. Betty enjoyed a career in homemaking and hospitality. While waitressing in Florida she met a young dairyman, Joe Albert, from Buckley, Washington serving in the Navy at Key West. They married in 1952 and honeymooned their way from New London, Connecticut to the dairy farm where they lived together for almost 65 years until Joe's passing in 2017. Betty managed the Enumclaw Kentucky Fried Chicken earning numerous awards. She was a member of the Ida Marge Guild , Marion Grange, Eagles, 4-H leader, and co-founded the White River High School Dollars for Scholars. She produced farm to table meals for family and harvest crews long before it became fashionable. She was also known for her leadership capabilities and also crafting intricate Faberge style eggs. Her creativity, born of re-using and recycling was boundless and took many forms. She passed her creative talents to her children: John (Joshua, Jason) ; Linda (Al Steiner, Ben, Casey, Alina); and Christy (Doug Phelps, Rachel, Randi). She enjoyed her great grandchildren Brielle Steiner, Ruby, Ella and twins Elijah and Simone Steiner. Betty was preceded in death by her twin Katy Gaynelle Taylor of California, and Tom Morris of Florida. As per her directive there will be no memorial services. In her honor contributions may be given to the Ida Marge Guild of the Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -