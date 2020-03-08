|
|
Betty O. Albert May 28, 1931 - March 3, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Betty Albert. Betty was born in rural Alabama with her identical twin to parents Shad and Mildred Morris. Raised by her grandparents she graduated from Samson High School. Betty enjoyed a career in homemaking and hospitality. While waitressing in Florida she met a young dairyman, Joe Albert, from Buckley, Washington serving in the Navy at Key West. They married in 1952 and honeymooned their way from New London, Connecticut to the dairy farm where they lived together for almost 65 years until Joe's passing in 2017. Betty managed the Enumclaw Kentucky Fried Chicken earning numerous awards. She was a member of the Ida Marge Guild , Marion Grange, Eagles, 4-H leader, and co-founded the White River High School Dollars for Scholars. She produced farm to table meals for family and harvest crews long before it became fashionable. She was also known for her leadership capabilities and also crafting intricate Faberge style eggs. Her creativity, born of re-using and recycling was boundless and took many forms. She passed her creative talents to her children: John (Joshua, Jason) ; Linda (Al Steiner, Ben, Casey, Alina); and Christy (Doug Phelps, Rachel, Randi). She enjoyed her great grandchildren Brielle Steiner, Ruby, Ella and twins Elijah and Simone Steiner. Betty was preceded in death by her twin Katy Gaynelle Taylor of California, and Tom Morris of Florida. As per her directive there will be no memorial services. In her honor contributions may be given to the Ida Marge Guild of the Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020