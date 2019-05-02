Betty Allison Betty Allison was born on April 5, 1927 and passed away 10-days after her 92nd birthday on April 15, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. Betty was born in Green Castle, MO and moved to Orting, WA in 1931 with her parents, Charles and Pearl Boster and eight siblings. Betty graduated Orting HS and attended beauty school where one of her friends set her up on a blind date with Bob Allison; they were married one year later on Feb 8, 1947. Betty and Bob moved to Eatonville in 1950 and owned the Eatonville Rexall Drug Store until 1981. Betty owned Betty's Beauty Salon. She was a volunteer at NW Trek, Pierce County Election Board in Eatonville and baked scones at the Puyallup Fair under the grand stand. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Bob Allison and beloved granddaughter, Brinda Leeds. She is survived by her two daughters, Marlayne (Rich) Elliff, Bobbi Allison; grandchildren, Robert (Grace) Leeds, Jason (Karin) Elliff, Seth (Jenne) Elliff; four great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews across the US and UK who were very dear to her heart. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11 AM at the Eatonville United Methodist Church.

