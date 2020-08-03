Betty Andersen Betty Marie Andersen was born in Tacoma on May 26,1927 and passed away July 17, 2020. She attended Stadium High School where she competed in track (hurtling), basketball (Captain), and Drill Team. She also enjoyed dancing, playing keyboard in a senior orchestra, fishing, bowling, knitting, and golfing with the Huson Street Ladies then having lunch on Thursdays for decades. She met her husband of over 70 years, Lyman on a blind date. They married on July 25, 1949 and stayed happily married until Lyman's passing last Halloween. She is survived by her daughters Gail (Greg), Lynn (Tom), 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She worked at Consumer Credit Counseling. Her favorite and most important job was always being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Our family would like to thank Best Choice AFH, LLC for providing her great care the final year of her life.



