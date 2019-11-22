|
Betty Ann Patterson-Pope, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) Betty Ann passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was born Aug. 15, 1929 in Tacoma to Elsie and Owen Patterson. Betty Ann graduated from Bremerton High School followed by Washington State University in 1951. She then entered the armed services and retired from the Air Force as a Lt Colonel in 1974. Betty Ann then returned to Tacoma to care for her parents. She is survived by her husband John Pope, Captain USN (ret). A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov. 30th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are encouraged to contribute to the Pierce County Humane Society. Her obituary is posted on the Tuell-McKee Funeral home web site.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 22, 2019