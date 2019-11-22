Home

Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
2215 Sixth Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98403
(253) 272-1414
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Betty Ann Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) Patterson-Pope


1929 - 2019
Betty Ann Patterson-Pope, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) Betty Ann passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was born Aug. 15, 1929 in Tacoma to Elsie and Owen Patterson. Betty Ann graduated from Bremerton High School followed by Washington State University in 1951. She then entered the armed services and retired from the Air Force as a Lt Colonel in 1974. Betty Ann then returned to Tacoma to care for her parents. She is survived by her husband John Pope, Captain USN (ret). A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov. 30th at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are encouraged to contribute to the Pierce County Humane Society. Her obituary is posted on the Tuell-McKee Funeral home web site.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 22, 2019
