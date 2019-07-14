Betty Barbro (Johnson) Larson Betty Barbro Johnson Larson was born on August 31, 1936, in North Dakota to Per and Anna Johnson. When she was 6, the family moved to Enumclaw, and she graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1954. She attended Pacific Lutheran University, where she received a BS degree in Nursing in 1958. It was at PLU that Betty met her future husband, Ed, to whom she was married for over 61 years. After their marriage they lived in Minnesota, Colorado, and Oregon, before settling in Lakewood in 1970. Over the years Betty did her nursing in hospitals, student health centers, doctors' offices, a poison prevention and education center and lastly, worked with the Head Start Program and then as a school nurse at Jason Lee Middle School.. After having been a school nurse for a number of years, Betty decided to obtain her teaching credentials. She started teaching 3rd grade at Dash Point Elementary and finished her career at Browns Point Elementary. During these years Betty also served as a representative for ASSE, American Scandinavian Student Exchange, where she placed 50 foreign students with local families, and also found time to run a small business selling Scandinavian items. Betty was a first generation American, and was very proud of her Swedish heritage. Over the years she and Ed traveled many times to Sweden and Norway visiting relatives and friends. Betty was active in the Scandinavian Cultural Center at PLU, especially working with the Sankta Lucia program for many years, where there is now a scholarship in Betty's name. Betty and her family were active members of Christ Lutheran Church. Betty was preceded in death by her father Per, her mother Anna and her sister Inga. Betty is survived by her husband, Ed; three children, Karin Stuen (Paul); Mike Larson(Beco); and Julianne Fagerstrom (Tom); grandchildren Krista Hoppen (Dale), Seth and Philip Stuen; Mack, Charlie, and Inga Larson; Erik and Britt Fagerstrom; and great-grandsons Bodhi and Beckett Hoppen. Betty is also survived by her sister, Julia Watness, a niece and four nephews. Our special thanks to the nursing staff at the Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church, PLU's Sankta Lucia program, or the Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community. A memorial service and celebration of Betty's life is scheduled for August 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St SW in Lakewood.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019